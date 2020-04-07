Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE CLI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. 35,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,893. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. Mack Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,955,000 after purchasing an additional 711,822 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after buying an additional 392,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,615,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

