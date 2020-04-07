Mackie Downgrades Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to Hold

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) was downgraded by research analysts at Mackie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Profound Medicl stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Profound Medicl has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter valued at $11,082,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter valued at $2,548,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter valued at $2,215,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter valued at $7,630,000.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

