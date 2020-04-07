Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 21,761 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Axis Capital worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Axis Capital by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,968,000 after purchasing an additional 978,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 586,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Axis Capital by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,995,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 218,871 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,699,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,047,000 after purchasing an additional 232,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,004,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Vogt acquired 2,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

