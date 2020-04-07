Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 3,791 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

NYSE:WST opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.95. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

