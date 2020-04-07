Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 82,523 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 516.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,517 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,523 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Best Buy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,301,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Best Buy by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,195,389.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,406.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $43,862.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,855.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $3,446,909. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nomura cut their price target on Best Buy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.