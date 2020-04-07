Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 9,800 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Textron worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Textron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,747,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,545,000 after purchasing an additional 251,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,090,000 after purchasing an additional 871,313 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Textron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,784,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,006,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,168,000 after acquiring an additional 183,559 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXT. Barclays lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

