Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,292 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 46,937 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,424 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.