Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of WellCare Health Plans worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter valued at $3,596,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter valued at $3,453,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCG shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

WCG opened at $349.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.56 and a twelve month high of $350.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

