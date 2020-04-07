Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,214 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 51,777 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $859,212,000 after buying an additional 1,705,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,639,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $644,230,000 after buying an additional 308,919 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $16,728,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 118,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,986 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 101,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

