Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,407 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of DXC Technology worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,285,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,408,000 after purchasing an additional 949,304 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in DXC Technology by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,226,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 320,036 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $75,180,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DXC Technology by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,061,000 after acquiring an additional 788,742 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in DXC Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,206,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,026,000 after acquiring an additional 42,007 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

