Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Alkermes worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $1,077,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,977,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski bought 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $138,314.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,114,250. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Alkermes Plc has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 176.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

