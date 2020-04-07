Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,807 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Carnival by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Carnival by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.59%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

