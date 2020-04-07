Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

