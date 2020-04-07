Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of LATAM Airlines Group worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LTM opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.93. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Itau Unibanco upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.84.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

