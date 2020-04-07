Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $10.01 Million Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,748,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 639,483 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.42% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $38,353.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 246,678 shares in the company, valued at $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 54,017 shares of company stock worth $153,906 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

