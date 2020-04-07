Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,366,000 after buying an additional 507,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,571.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after buying an additional 395,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,772,000 after buying an additional 388,387 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2,852.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after buying an additional 143,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,236,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $271.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.11. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $186.31 and a 52-week high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ASML from to in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

