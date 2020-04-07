Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $10.45 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,633 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,896,150. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Bank of America raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.33 and its 200 day moving average is $222.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

