Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $7.87 Million Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Stag Industrial worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 869.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 390,874 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,006,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,913,000 after purchasing an additional 371,481 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 300,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 403.2% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 311,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 249,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.12. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

