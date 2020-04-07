Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,453 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of IAA worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 12.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in IAA by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in IAA by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $4,755,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in IAA by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. IAA has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

