Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Oshkosh worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $148,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

