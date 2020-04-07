Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 245.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,379 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

