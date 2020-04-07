Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $6.59 Million Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 202,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Pacific Premier Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.