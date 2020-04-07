Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Masco worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,213,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Masco by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,030,000 after acquiring an additional 161,342 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Masco by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after acquiring an additional 437,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,121,000 after purchasing an additional 624,851 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,264 shares of company stock worth $7,183,880. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

