Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $148.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $152.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

