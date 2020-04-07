Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,422 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,568,000 after acquiring an additional 388,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,179,000 after acquiring an additional 180,422 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,273,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,207,000 after acquiring an additional 132,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s stock opened at $229.16 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $287.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

