Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 151,502 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151,502 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,192 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PPL by 3,562.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,571,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,686,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,218,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

