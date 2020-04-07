Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 47,300 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NYSE LVS opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 96.93%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

