Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 56,309 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of TCF Financial worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 679.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TCF Financial by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,389,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,829,000 after acquiring an additional 510,987 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after acquiring an additional 43,781 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $94,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCF. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

NYSE:TCF opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

