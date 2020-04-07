Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 93,262 Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,167,416 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,262 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 7.74% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 912.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 271,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 169,145 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 218,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMS stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 335.30% and a negative net margin of 192.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.