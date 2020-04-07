Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.43% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

