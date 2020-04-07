Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,925 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of IDACORP worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,456,000 after buying an additional 122,269 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in IDACORP by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,119,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,576,000 after purchasing an additional 260,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

In other IDACORP news, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

