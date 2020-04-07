Maecenas (ART) Price Tops $0.0210 on Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $417.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.02577712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00201099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.