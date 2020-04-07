Maincoin Market Cap Tops $338,886.62 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Maincoin token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $338,886.62 and approximately $5,604.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,165,258 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

