Man Group plc Acquires 17,102 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 539.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Equifax by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equifax by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Argus cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

EFX opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $164.77. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.25.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.