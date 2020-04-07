Man Group plc Acquires 43,840 Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 184.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.26% of AZZ worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZZ opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. AZZ Inc has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $661.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.50.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZZ. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

