Man Group plc Acquires 59,729 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 59,729 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of Chemours worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,333.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 674,747 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,478,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chemours by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after buying an additional 500,177 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chemours by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 429,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 337,725 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CC opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.40. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

In other news, insider E Bryan Snell bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,193.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

