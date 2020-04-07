Man Group plc Buys 15,582 Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Parsons worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Parsons by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,076 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Parsons by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $251,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,122. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,101. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. Parsons Corp has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.57.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). Parsons had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $928.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Parsons’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Parsons from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Parsons in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsons from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

