Man Group plc Buys 20,825 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 829.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth $216,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,350,000 after purchasing an additional 218,678 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $7,333,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wood & Company cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from to in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

