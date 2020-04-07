Man Group plc Buys 57,753 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,505 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57,753 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,835,000 after acquiring an additional 754,705 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,129,000 after purchasing an additional 328,134 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,294,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after buying an additional 327,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,278,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,847,000 after buying an additional 113,440 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,876,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,622,000 after buying an additional 774,191 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.