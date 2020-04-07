Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,578 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.43% of Matrix Service worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Matrix Service by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Matrix Service by 6.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Matrix Service by 130.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Matrix Service by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Matrix Service by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Matrix Service Co has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $226.22 million, a PE ratio of -429.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Matrix Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.