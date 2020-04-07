Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,400 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.20% of Universal worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Universal by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UVV opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. Universal Corp has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $63.18. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $505.05 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

