Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,954 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Crocs worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,128,000 after buying an additional 1,051,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,459,000 after acquiring an additional 244,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 575,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crocs by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 107,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,756,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,591,000 after buying an additional 234,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

NASDAQ CROX opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Crocs from to and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CL King restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 15,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.