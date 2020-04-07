Man Group plc Has $2.75 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199,822 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

