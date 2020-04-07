Man Group plc Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,798 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 311,084 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $973,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

