Man Group plc Has $3 Million Stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,148,988 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 1.58% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $251.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 801.90% and a negative net margin of 2,043.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 109,100 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $536,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,315,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,453. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

