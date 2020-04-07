Man Group plc Invests $3.04 Million in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Coherent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth $27,046,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,132,000 after acquiring an additional 90,072 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coherent during the third quarter worth about $9,755,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $7,592,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Coherent by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,925. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $106.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average of $147.12. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

