Man Group plc Invests $3.12 Million in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Cohen & Steers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,034,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohen & Steers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

CNS stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

