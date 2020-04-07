Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Man Group plc owned 0.16% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TALO. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

TALO stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.46. Talos Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. Research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

