Man Group plc Purchases 100,998 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1,364.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,998 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

