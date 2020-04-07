Man Group plc Purchases 20,965 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Man Group plc raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of Fox Factory worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Fox Factory by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.92 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 12.39%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

